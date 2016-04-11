FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Torchmark says Units released from intermediate sanctions
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 7:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Torchmark says Units released from intermediate sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Torchmark Corp

* Notified by Center For Medicare And Medicaid Services that Medicare Prescription Drug Plans of units released from intermediate sanctions

* Units released from intermediate sanctions are United American Insurance Company and First United American Life Insurance Company

* Says release of sanctions will have no impact on co's previously-announced commitment to exit the Medicare Part D business Source - 1.usa.gov/1TN6e3g Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

