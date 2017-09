April 11 (Reuters) - State Street Corp

* On april 11, co issued and sold 20 million depositary shares

* Each share represents 1/4,000th ownership interest in a share of state street’s fixed-to-floating rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series g

* Received net proceeds from offering of depositary shares, after deducting expenses,underwriting discounts,commissions, of about $493.9 million