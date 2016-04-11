FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics announce collaboration to discover, develop CRISPR/CAS therapeutics
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics announce collaboration to discover, develop CRISPR/CAS therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Regeneron and intellia therapeutics announce collaboration to discover and develop crispr/cas therapeutics

* Says intellia will receive a $75 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive significant royalty payments

* Has also agreed to invest up to $50 million in intellia’s next equity financing

* Under terms of 6-year agreement, regeneron has exclusive right to discover and develop crispr-based products against up to 10 targets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
