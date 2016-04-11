FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals enter amendment, waiver to third amended,restated agreement
April 11, 2016 / 8:45 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals enter amendment, waiver to third amended,restated agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* Entered into amendment and waiver to third amended,restated credit,guaranty agreement, dated as of feb 13, 2012

* Amendment extends deadline for filing company’s form 10-k for fiscal year ended dec. 31, 2015 to may 31, 2016

* Amendment also permits company to incur up to $750 million of additional unsecured indebtedness at any time

* Amendment modifies add-backs to consolidated adjusted ebitda under credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

