April 11 (Reuters) - Delek Logistics Partners Lp ”

* Goldman Sachs Asset Management reports 4.7 percent passive stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP as of March 31, 2016 versus 10.1 percent as of December 31, 2015 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1S60xer Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)