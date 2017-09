April 11 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners LP :

* Energy Capital Partners II reports 52.8 pct active stake in Summit Midstream Partners as of April 8, 2016 vs. 47.13 pct as of Jan 22, 2016- SEC filing Source text - 1.usa.gov/1qk7eQt Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)