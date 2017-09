April 11 (Reuters) - Uyum Gida :

* Majority shareholder Makro Market plans to increase stake in the company

* Makro market plans to buy company shares at maximum 4 lira ($1.41) per B group shares between April 12- June 30

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8295 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)