April 11 (Reuters) - Ge Aviation

* Ground testing underway on first full GE9X development engine in Ohio; GE9X engine to power Boeing’s new 777X aircraft

* For GE9X program, certification, flight testing start on GE Aviation's flying test bed anticipated next year, engine certification in 2018 Source - bikeshop.geaviation.com/ (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)