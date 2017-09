April 11 (Reuters) -

* Toho’s Group operating profit expected to jump 26 percent to 40 billion yen for FY ending Feb 29 - Nikkei

* Toho sales apparently climbed 11 pct to about 230 bln yen, exceeding the 225 bln yen guidance - Nikkei Source - s.nikkei.com/1S1rrC6