BRIEF-Golden Band Receives Notice of Default and Notice of Intention to Enforce Security
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Golden Band Receives Notice of Default and Notice of Intention to Enforce Security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Golden Band Resources Inc:

* Golden Band receives Notice Of Default and Notice Of Intention to Enforce Security

* Lender Procon Resources made demand for payment by April 18, of amounts due under credit agreement of about $19.6 million

* Company has received Notice Of Intention to Enforce Security under section 244 of Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act from lender

* Continues to review and consider its alternatives to resolve situation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
