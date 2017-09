April 11 (Reuters) - Memorial Resource Development Corp

* Memorial Resource Development Corp. Announces borrowing base reaffirmed at $1.0 billion

* MRD’s revolving credit facility matures in june 2019, and financial covenants were unchanged

* Existing borrowing base under $2 billion credit facility reaffirmed at $1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)