April 11 (Reuters) - Matrix Service Co

* Victory Capital Management Inc. reports 2.08 percent passive stake on Matrix Service Co as of March 31, 2016 versus 8.28 percent as of Decemeber 31, 2015 Source - 1.usa.gov/1UWQ7kQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)