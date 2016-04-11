FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Scynexis Inc says it terminated certain sales agreement with Cowen & Co
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Scynexis Inc says it terminated certain sales agreement with Cowen & Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Scynexis Inc

* On april 10, 2016, co terminated that certain sales agreement by and between company and Cowen and Company, dated november 11, 2015

* Entered controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co

* Sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co pursuant to which co may sell, at its option, up to aggregate of $40 million of co’s common stock

* On April 11, 2016, co entered into controlled equity offering sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

