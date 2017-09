April 11 (Reuters) - Raging Capital Management, LLC:

* Raging Capital Management, LLC dissolves passive stake In Outerwall Inc as of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing

* Raging Capital Management, LLC previously reported passive stake of 6.8 percent in Outerwall Inc as of December 31, 2015