FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Olympia financial group resolves withholding tax proceedings
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Olympia financial group resolves withholding tax proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Olympia Financial Group Inc

* Olympia financial group inc. Resolves withholding tax proceedings

* Been advised that 2015 proposed assessments will not be issued; Co will not be subject to additional $1.9 million potential liability

* Resolved its ongoing disputes with Canada revenue agency

* Resolutions relating to claims for withholding taxes owing in accordance with section 116(5) of income tax act (canada)

* To resolve matter, Olympia has agreed to abandon its appeal of certain of transactions giving rise to 2010 assessments

* CRA has agreed to consent to olympia’s appeal of certain of transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.