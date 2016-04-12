BRIEF-Tigenix FY revenues drop to 2.2 million euros

April 12 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Revenues for 2015 amounted to EUR 2.2 million ($2.51 million), compared to EUR 6.3 million in 2014

* Operating loss increased in 2015 to EUR 24.1 million, from EUR 12.6 million in 2014

* Expects in H2 2016 interim analysis of phase I/II trial of allocsc-01 (caremi) in acute myocardial infarct

* Expects in H2 2016 start of CX611 phase IB/IIA trial in severe sepsis

* Expects in H1 2017 final results of phase II trial of alloscs-01 (caremi) in acute myocardial infarction

* Expects 1h 2017 start of CX601 US pivotal phase III trial

* Expects in H2 2017 grant of European market authorisation to CX601 for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn’s disease patients

* Loss for year 2015 amounted to EUR 35.1 million, compared to EUR 13.0 milion in 2014

* Says cash position at Dec. 31 2015 was of EUR 18.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)