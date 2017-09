April 12 (Reuters) - Fagron NV :

* Q1 turnover from continued operations increased by 0.9 pct to 103.6 million euro ($118.2 million)

* Q1 total turnover of 107.8 million euro versus 117.8 million euro a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8768 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)