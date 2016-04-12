FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finland's Kesko completes Lahikauppa deal, updates outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 12, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Finland's Kesko completes Lahikauppa deal, updates outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Kesko Oyj

* says has completed the acquisition of Suomen Lahikauppa - Siwa and Valintatalo stores to be converted into K-markets

* estimates that it will achieve synergy benefits of approximately 25-30 million euros at EBITDA level from the acquisition as of 2018

* says costs of store and network conversion, to be treated as non-recurring restructuring costs, will total approximately 30 million euros in 2016-2018

* updates guidance, says net sales for 2016 are expected to increase from the previous year, operating profit excluding non-recurring items seen flat

* updated outlook does not take account of the acquisition of Onninen, in respect of which estimates will be given in connection with its completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

