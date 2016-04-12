FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zhone Technologies says will acquire Dasan Network Solutions
April 12, 2016 / 10:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Zhone Technologies says will acquire Dasan Network Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Zhone Technologies and Dasan Network Solutions have signed a definitive agreement to merge two companies

* Zhone Technologies inc says will acquire Dasan Network Solutions and, will issue common stock to dasan networks representing 58% of combined company

* Zhone Technologies inc says existing stockholders of zhone will retain 42% of combined company

* Zhone Technologies Inc says combined company will be called Dasan Zhone Solutions, Inc. and will have two Co-CEOs

* Board of combined company will consist of four directors appointed by dasan networks and three directors appointed by Zhone

* Expects to commence trading of stock of Dasan Zhone solutions under symbol dzsi on nasdaq capital market after closing of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

