April 12 (Reuters) - Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd

* FY profit before taxation 6.0 million STG versus 5.4 million STG

* Final dividend of 4 GBP pence per share for the year ended 28 february 2016

* Fy revenue of 9.1 million STG

* “Company is targeting an 8.5 GBP pence per share distribution for 2016/17”

"Well positioned to achieve a growth in the annual distribution for 2016/17"