April 12 (Reuters) - New Frontier Properties Ltd

* Quarter ended Feb 2016 profit before tax 2.9 million pounds

* Quarter ended Feb 2016 rental income of 5.7 million pounds

* Dividend of 3.6 pence per share has been declared for the period under review Source text ID: (bit.ly/1qMHKwd) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )