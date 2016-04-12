FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Loblaw to invest $1.3 bln, create about 20,000 jobs in 2016
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT

April 12, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Loblaw to invest $1.3 bln, create about 20,000 jobs in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Loblaw

* Loblaw to invest $1.3 billion, create approximately 20,000 jobs in 2016

* Loblaw companies ltd says will invest approximately $1 billion into its canadian retail business in 2016, with balance invested by choice properties reit

* Investment includes construction projects for approximately 50 new stores and 150 renovations to existing stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

