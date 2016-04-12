FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY 2015 net result turns to profit of CHF 5.9 mln
April 12, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Santhera Pharmaceuticals FY 2015 net result turns to profit of CHF 5.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* FY net revenues grew by 67 pct to 4.3 million Swiss francs in sales of lead product raxone for treatment of leber’s hereditary optic neuropathy

* For 2015, company reported a positive net result of 5.9 million Swiss francs (2014: -8.0 million francs) influenced by a revaluation of intangible assets and inventory

* As of December 31, 2015, Santhera had cash and cash equivalents of 76.9 million francs (2014: 17.4 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

