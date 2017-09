April 12 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* CapMan Real Estate advises Bayerische Versorgungskammer on the acquisition of 80 million euro ($91.30 million) prime residential portfolio in Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Finland

* Bayerische Versorgungskammer (BVK) is Germany’s largest pension scheme group with about 62 billion euro assets under management

