April 12 (Reuters) - Ashford Inc

* Ashford says provides an update on its pending litigation with Sessa Capital

* Ashford says court grants order for expedited discovery in co’s litigation against Sessa Capital

* Discovery request seeks names and identities of Sessa's Limited partners, communication between those limited partners and sessa