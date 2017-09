April 12 (Reuters) - Inventus Mining Corp

* Says upon consolidation, it is expected there will be approximately 42.6 million post-consolidation common shares

* Says is proposing to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares

* Says there are currently 85.2 million common shares issued and outstanding