BRIEF-Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason

April 12 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc

* Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason

* Legg Mason Inc says Trian Fund Management and Shanda Group entered into an agreement for Shanda to buy shares Of Legg Mason owned by Trian

* Trian is selling shares for portfolio management reasons and believes that Shanda is a good strategic partner for Legg Mason

* Shanda to purchase shares of Legg Mason par value $0.10/share owned by Trian, representing 9.9 pct interest of co's total outstanding shares