FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 12, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Legg Mason Inc

* Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason

* Legg Mason Inc says Trian Fund Management and Shanda Group entered into an agreement for Shanda to buy shares Of Legg Mason owned by Trian

* Trian is selling shares for portfolio management reasons and believes that Shanda is a good strategic partner for Legg Mason

* Shanda to purchase shares of Legg Mason par value $0.10/share owned by Trian, representing 9.9 pct interest of co’s total outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.