#Funds News
April 12, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Outerwall announces cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Outerwall Inc

* Outerwall announces cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital, LLC

* Says Engaged Capital LLC about 14.6 percent of company’s outstanding shares

* Appointed Jeffrey Brown,CEO and founding member of Brown Equity Partners LLC, to its board of directors

* Has also agreed to add two new independent directors to company’s board to be submitted by engaged capital

* Directors are expected to be named on or before August 1, board will consist of a maximum of nine directors at that time

* Outerwall Inc says engaged capital has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of outerwall’s nominees at 2016 annual meeting of stockholders

* With Brown’s appointment, Outerwall board has been expanded to eight directors

* Says Engaged Capital has agreed to customary standstill provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

