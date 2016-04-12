FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc confirms FY 2016 net sales, adj. EBITDA guidance
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Horizon Pharma Plc confirms FY 2016 net sales, adj. EBITDA guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Horizon Pharma Plc

* Confirming its full-year 2016 net sales guidance of $1.025 to $1.050 billion - SEC filing

* Confirming full-year 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $505 to $520 million

* First-Quarter 2016 net sales guidance would represent 79 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint

* Second-Quarter 2016 net sales guidance would represent 35 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint.

* First-Quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance would represent 114 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint

* Second-Quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance would represent 45 percent year-over-year growth at midpoint Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Q4tMK4 ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.