FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Land and Buildings comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 12, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Land and Buildings comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC

* Comments on MGM Growth Properties IPO and MGM Resorts

* Believes MGM Growth Properties IPO is fairly valued at $19.50 per share IPO midpoint

* Says MGM REIT is superior to its peer Gaming and Leisure Properties

* Says from a corporate governance perspective believe MGM REIT is inferior to GLPI and problematic on numerous levels

* Full value can be unlocked by including all properties in REIT, eliminate overlap on board/management team of MGM Resorts, MGM REIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.