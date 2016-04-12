FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit signs agreement to acquire 100 pct of Priority Advisory Group
April 12, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit signs agreement to acquire 100 pct of Priority Advisory Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding Spa :

* Signs via its Australian subsidiary AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) binding agreement to acquire entire capital of Priority Advisory Group (PAG)

* Agreement includes a share swap of 47 percent of PAG equity for AZ NGA shares

* Remaining 53 percent stake in PAG will be paid to founding partners in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around 6 million euros ($6.84 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

