BRIEF-Paypal Holdings says will reclassify certain operating expenses in statement of income from Q1 2016
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 12:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Paypal Holdings says will reclassify certain operating expenses in statement of income from Q1 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Paypal Holdings Inc

* Says beginning with Q1 of 2016 will reclassify certain operating expenses in its combined and consolidated statement of income

* Says move to better align external financial reporting with internal financial reporting

* Says classification changes relate primarily to real estate and information technology operating expenses

* Says changes have no impact on co’s previously reported combined and consolidated net income for prior periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

