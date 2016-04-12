FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Linkage Assurance says unable to file 2015 annual financial statement by March 31, 2016
April 12, 2016 / 1:11 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Linkage Assurance says unable to file 2015 annual financial statement by March 31, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Linkage Assurance Plc

* Says inability to file 2015 annual financial statement by march 31, 2016

* Expected filing date is not certain as at April 12

* Says required computation of the current fair value of the unquoted shares cannot be undertaken by co

* Late filing as delay in approval of AFS of private co where co holds unquoted shares for over 75 percent of investment portfolio Source text ID: (bit.ly/20y4oUM) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

