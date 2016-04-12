FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32/shr in cash
April 12, 2016 / 4:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32/shr in cash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Libin Sun Says Owns 4.4 Pct Stake In Integrated Device Technology, Including 3.6 Mln Shares Of Co’s Common Stock Subject To American

* Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32.00 per share in cash - sec filing

* Draft merger agreement contemplates “go shop” provision to allow board to solicit competing proposals

* Libin sun and affiliates include liang xu, haiping zhou, zhibin lin, junping chen, libin yang, and nauman a. Aly

* Intend to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital

* Libin sun and affiliates say they are aware that numerous parties have expressed acquisition interest for integrated device technology inc

* Style call options Source text: 1.usa.gov/1YrU5jG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

