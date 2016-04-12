FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Toyota, Aioi Nissay eye US venture for usage-based car insurance - Nikkei
#Financials
April 12, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Toyota, Aioi Nissay eye US venture for usage-based car insurance - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Toyota, Aioi Nissay eye US venture for usage-based car insurance - Nikkei

* Toyota Motor and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will set up an American joint venture in April - Nikkei

* Aioi Nissay, a unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, will take a 50% stake in the joint venture - Nikkei

* Toyota Financial Services will hold 45%, and Toyota Motor the remaining 5% - Nikkei

* The joint venture will aim for around 450,000 policies in 2020 and insurance premium income of some $55 million- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Q4VKWd)

