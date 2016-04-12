BRIEF-Toyota, Aioi Nissay eye US venture for usage-based car insurance - Nikkei

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Toyota, Aioi Nissay eye US venture for usage-based car insurance - Nikkei

* Toyota Motor and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance will set up an American joint venture in April - Nikkei

* Aioi Nissay, a unit of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, will take a 50% stake in the joint venture - Nikkei

* Toyota Financial Services will hold 45%, and Toyota Motor the remaining 5% - Nikkei

* The joint venture will aim for around 450,000 policies in 2020 and insurance premium income of some $55 million- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1Q4VKWd)