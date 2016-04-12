BRIEF-Davidstea Inc Q4 SHR C$0.57

April 12 (Reuters) - Davidstea Inc :

* Davidstea Inc announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2015 financial results

* Davidstea Inc Q4 SHR C$0.57

* Davidstea Inc Q4 Sales C$75.8 Mln Vs I/B/E/S View C$71.7 Mln

* Davidstea Inc Q4 Shr View C$0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davidstea Inc Sees Fy 2016 Adjusted Shr C$0.50 To C$0.54

* Davidstea Inc Sees Q1 2016 Shr C$0.04 To C$0.05

* Davidstea Inc Sees Q1 2016 Sales C$43 Mln To C$44 Mln

* Davidstea Inc Sees Fy 2016 Sales C$215 Mln To C$219 Mln

* Davidstea Inc Qtrly Comparable Sales Increased By 6.6%

* Davidstea Inc - Sees Fy 2016 Adjusted Fully Diluted Income Per Common Share Range Of C$0.50 To C$0.54

* Davidstea Inc - Q1 Of Fiscal 2016 Sales Guidance Assumes A Comparable Sales Increase In Mid-Single Digit Range

* Davidstea Inc Q1 Shr View C$0.08, Rev View C$43.1 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davidstea Inc Fy2016 Shr View C$0.38, Rev View C$176.7 Mln -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Davidstea Inc - Fiscal 2016 Sales Guidance Also Assuming A Comparable Sales Increase In Mid-Single Digit Range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)