April 12 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch: flexible models ease US leisure cos. Cuban market entry

* Flexible, less capital-intensive business models should facilitate US leisure companies’ Cuban market entry

* Cuban infrastructure and legislative hurdles pose some near-term challenges to material business platform development and growth

* Expects slow demand growth in American travel to Cuba given social, political differences, lack of accommodations and creature comforts