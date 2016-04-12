BRIEF-Fitch affirms United States at 'AAA', outlook stable

April 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* Fitch Says “U.S. ‘AAA’ Rating Is Underpinned By Sovereign’s Unparalleled Financing Flexibility As Issuer Of World’s Pre-eminent reserve currency”

* Fitch affirms united states at ‘AAA’; outlook stable

* Term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at ‘AAA’ with a stable outlook

* With 1Q16 promising to be relatively weak, Fitch has revised down its real GDP growth forecast to 2.1% in 2016 and 2017

* Expect two more federal reserve policy rate rises in 2016 and three in 2017 Source text (bit.ly/1qGpKTV) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )