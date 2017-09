April 12 (Reuters) - Intact Gold Corp

* Says common shares will be split on a 1 old for 2 new basis

* Says split will be affected by way of a share dividend

* Says number of issued and outstanding shares will increase from 18.2 million shares to 36.4 million shares