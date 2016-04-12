FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Repros Therapeutics reports positive clinical data for Vaginal Proellex
April 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Repros Therapeutics Inc :

* Repros reports positive clinical data for Vaginal Proellex in women with severe menstrual bleeding due to uterine fibroids

* Says primary endpoint of induction of amenorrhea met for both vaginal doses compared to placebo

* Statistically significant reduction in fibroid size from baseline achieved for combined active arms

* Says company plans to request an end of phase 2 meeting with FDA to jointly discuss plans for phase 3

* Proellex drug was generally well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

