BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies agrees to sell microelectronics product line
April 12, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Maxwell Technologies agrees to sell microelectronics product line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell Technologies announces agreement for sale of microelectronics product line

* Says gross proceeds from transaction are expected to be $21 million in cash

* Agreement to sell its microelectronics product line to Data Device Corporation, a subsidiary of ILC Industries, Inc

* Says agreement includes all assets and certain liabilities related to microelectronics product line

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
