FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders due to delayed 10-K Filing
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders due to delayed 10-K Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :

* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from bondholders due to delayed 10-k filing

* On schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016

* Says company has until june 11, 2016 to cure default by filing 10-k

* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any of company’s indebtedness

* Received a notice of default from holders of its 5.5% notes due 2023 as a result of delay in company filing its form 10-k

* Says “company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.