April 13 (Reuters) - Primary Health Properties Plc

* Result of equity issue

* Php announced a proposed firm placing and placing, open offer and offer for subscription at 100 pence per share

* Company will issue 150,000,000 new shares at 100 pence per share, raising £150 million and exceeding its initial fundraising target of up to £120 million