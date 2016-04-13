FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Integrated Device Technology Inc issues statement on Schedule 13D filing
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2016 / 1:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Integrated Device Technology Inc issues statement on Schedule 13D filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Integrated Device Technology Inc

* IDT issues statement on Schedule 13D filing

* Filings represent first and only information received from this group

* Statement regarding filing by Libin Sun, Liang Xu, Haiping Zhou, Zhibin Lin, Junping Chen, Libin Yang and Nauman Aly

* Have not had any communication whatsoever with any of these parties

* Unaware of any other information to support determination that proposal represents credible bona fide offer to purchase co

* Will evaluate any further information that may be received from group to determine whether genuine, credible offer exists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.