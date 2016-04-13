BRIEF-Integrated Device Technology Inc issues statement on Schedule 13D filing

April 12 (Reuters) - Integrated Device Technology Inc
* IDT issues statement on Schedule 13D filing
* Filings represent first and only information received from this group
* Statement regarding filing by Libin Sun, Liang Xu, Haiping Zhou, Zhibin Lin, Junping Chen, Libin Yang and Nauman Aly
* Have not had any communication whatsoever with any of these parties
* Unaware of any other information to support determination that proposal represents credible bona fide offer to purchase co
* Will evaluate any further information that may be received from group to determine whether genuine, credible offer exists