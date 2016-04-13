FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gerresheimer affirms aim for FY core profit rise after Q1
April 13, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Gerresheimer affirms aim for FY core profit rise after Q1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Gerresheimer AG

* Q1 revenues up 13.4 pct 342.3 mln euros

* Adjusted EBITDA grows by 29.6 pct to 66.0 mln euros (Q1 2015: 51.0 mln euros)

* Adjusted earnings per share surpasses prior year quarter by 72.1 pct to reach 0.74 euros

* Guidance for financial year 2016 confirmed

* Reuters poll average for gerresheimer Q1 sales was 344 million eur, adjusted EBITDA 66.3 million, net income 17.5 million

* Says continues to anticipate group revenues of around 1.5 bln euros (plus or minus 25 mln euros) on a constant exchange rate basis

* Says adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase to some 320 mln euros (plus or minus 10 mln euros) in financial year 2016

* Says confirmed its guidance for the financial years 2016 to 2018

* Says is aiming for average annual organic revenue growth of between 4 pct and 5 pct for the period from 2016 to 2018

* Says for the adjusted EBITDA margin, the group has set a target of around 22 pct for financial year 2018

* Says will in all probability require significantly lower annual capex of only about 8 percent of revenues at constant exchange rates to meet these targets Source text: bit.ly/22tnj2E Further company coverage:

