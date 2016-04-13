FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY 2015 profit stable at CHF 23.3 mln
April 13, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Huegli Holding FY 2015 profit stable at CHF 23.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Huegli Holding AG :

* FY 2015 EBIT down slightly to 30.6 million Swiss francs ($31.95 million) due to exchange rates (margin: 8.1 pct)

* 2015 profits of 23.3 million francs at previous year’s level (23.4 million francs)

* Unchanged dividend of 16.00 francs per bearer share proposed

* 2016 outlook: moderate organic sale growth, increase of EBIT margin

* Change in board of directors: Fritz Hoechner retires due to his age

* Q1 2016 shows with 101.8 million francs sales that stand as expected only on previous year’s level (chf 101.9 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9577 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

