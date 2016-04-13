FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Premier Foods comments on McCormick Foods offer withdrawal
April 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods comments on McCormick Foods offer withdrawal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* Notes announcement by McCormick & Company, Inc

* Premier Foods and its advisers have engaged extensively with McCormick to provide it with information requested.

* Board appreciates open and constructive spirit in which engagement with McCormick was conducted

* Board also considers that company’s longer-term prospects will be enhanced by co-operation agreement it has signed with Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

