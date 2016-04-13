BRIEF-FCA publishes interim report of investment and corporate banking market study

April 13 (Reuters) - Financial Conduct Authority :

* FCA publishes interim report of its investment and corporate banking market study and a discussion paper on IPO process

* Finding that while many clients feel well served by primary capital market services there were also some areas where improvements could be made to encourage competition

* Has put forward possible remedies for issues identified and also published a discussion paper on suggested improvements

* “we want to start a discussion on changing sequence of ipo process”

* Looking for industry to address concerns that league tables on investment and corporate banking services may be unreliable

* “analysis in market study has also found evidence that some banks may seek to reward favoured investor clients”

* “will undertake supervisory work with a targeted group of banks to better understand how potential conflicts of interests are managed”