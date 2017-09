April 13 (Reuters) - Kampa SA :

* Resolves to raise capital via private issue of 61 million series G shares at issue price of 1 zlotys each

* Series G shares to be offered to several investors in exchange for shares in Provecta IT Sp. z o.o.

* Series G shares to be offered to several investors in exchange for shares in Provecta IT Sp. z o.o.

* Its shareholders resolve to change company's name to Provecta IT SA