BRIEF-Lawndale Capital Management believes public market value of P&F Industries is undervalued - SEC Filing

* Lawndale Capital Management Llc believes public market value of P&F Industries Inc is undervalued - SEC Filing

* Believes P&F’s present archaic barriers to board accountability hurt PFIN’s market valuation

* Believes should PFIN’s market valuation multiple not improve as result of recent residential hardware segment sale, dividend actions

* Believes that company’s board should also consider implementing a modest-sized 10b5-1 stock buyback plan

* Lawndale capital management reports 11.3 percent stake in P&F industries inc as of April 5