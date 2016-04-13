FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lawndale Capital Management believes public market value of P&F Industries is undervalued - SEC Filing
April 13, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lawndale Capital Management believes public market value of P&F Industries is undervalued - SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - P&F Industries Inc :

* Lawndale Capital Management Llc believes public market value of P&F Industries Inc is undervalued - SEC Filing

* Believes P&F’s present archaic barriers to board accountability hurt PFIN’s market valuation

* Believes should PFIN’s market valuation multiple not improve as result of recent residential hardware segment sale, dividend actions

* Believes that company’s board should also consider implementing a modest-sized 10b5-1 stock buyback plan

* Lawndale capital management reports 11.3 percent stake in P&F industries inc as of April 5 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1V0Ra3f) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

